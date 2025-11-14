Free winter road safety awareness events taking place near you. 

Drivers across the county will benefit from a collaboration that sees the launch of a series of free Winter Awareness Checks taking place at supermarkets locally.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is working in collaboration with the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP) and Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Education & Active Travel to launch the free Winter Awareness Checks.

During these events, drivers will be offered essential advice and education on:

Tyre checks

Child car seat fitting advice and checks

Screen wash top-ups

Winter journey planning tips

Emergency kit essentials guidance

Road safety advice

The initiative highlights the collective commitment of all partners to reduce collisions and improve road safety throughout the winter period.

Motorists are encouraged to attend one of the following checks for free advice and vehicle assistance, all events will run from 10:00am – 12:00 midday.

19th November: Warwick Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ

4th December: Leamington Asda, Chesterton Drive, Royal Leamington Spa, CV31 1YD

9th December: Atherstone Tesco, Station Street, Atherstone, CV9 1BU

16th December: Nuneaton Asda, Newtown Road, Nuneaton, CV11 4FL

​​​​​​​Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“As the weather turns colder, ensuring your vehicle is ready for the road is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent an accident. These winter awareness checks are a fantastic opportunity for drivers to get free, expert advice on everything from checking their tyre pressure and tread depth to what to pack in an emergency kit. We urge everyone to take advantage of this initiative. Our goal, shared with all our partners, is to help to ensure that every journey through Warwickshire is a safe one, whatever the weather may bring.”

For more information and updates on future events. Please follow 'Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service' on social media.