Cabinet approves funding for latest Lias Line improvements

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved plans to deliver the next stage of improvements to the Lias Line – a key walking, wheeling and cycling route linking Leamington Spa and Rugby.

Using £322,710 awarded through Round 5 of the Government’s Active Travel Fund, the Council will enter into a sub-grant agreement with the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust (formerly known as Sustrans), the charity that owns and manages the Lias Line, to upgrade a 0.4-kilometre section of the route between Oxford Road and Birdingbury Road near Rugby.

The project will see the existing single-track path widened to a three-metre-wide multi-user greenway with a 1.5-metre trotting strip for equestrians and a new stepped access with wheeling ramp at Birdingbury Road.

This forms part of a wider programme of investment to create a traffic-free leisure and utility route between Leamington Spa and Rugby, supporting more people to travel actively for shorter journeys and enjoy Warwickshire’s beautiful countryside.

The Lias Line improvements are being delivered by the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, with completion expected in 2026. The scheme is assessed as offering very high value for money, with a benefit-cost ratio (BCR) of 4.72.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust to enhance the Lias Line for residents and visitors.

“These improvements will make walking, wheeling and cycling easier, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone while helping to connect our towns and villages."

“Active travel routes like the Lias Line bring a wide range of benefits – from improving health to supporting our rural economy by attracting visitors to local cafés, pubs, and businesses. This latest investment underlines our commitment to support active travel projects that deliver benefits for all of the residents of Warwickshire."

The Lias Line forms part of the National Cycle Network and will connect with the County Council-owned Offchurch Greenway, creating a growing network of traffic-free routes across south and central Warwickshire. Previous phases of Lias Line improvements have already upgraded more than seven kilometres of the route, funded through earlier rounds of the Active Travel Fund and funding for the National Cycle Network.

Work on this next section is planned for 2026.

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: Schemes funded by the Active Travel Fund (Round 5)