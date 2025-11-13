Council highlights support for Safeguarding Adults Week

Safeguarding Adults Week takes place nationally from Monday 17 – Friday 21 November, and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting how to spot the signs of abuse or neglect across the county.

The Council is raising awareness of the different types of abuse and neglect that adults may experience and where to find help. A series of free training sessions will be available to practitioners covering a range of topics to support them in their professional roles.

There are many situations where adults may be at risk and need safeguarding support. For example, those experiencing isolation or loneliness, those struggling to manage money or personal care, those living with domestic abuse or coercive control, those who may have learning difficulties or problems with communicating, or those experiencing a bad relationship with their carer.

The abuse or neglect that a vulnerable adult may experience could be physical, psychological, financial, sexual, organisational, discriminatory, domestic abuse, modern slavery, neglect or self-neglect. This can happen anywhere - in someone’s home, a care home, hospital, college, or public space, and can affect anyone, regardless of age or background.

If an individual is worried about themselves, a friend, a family member, or someone they work with to provide care and support, help and advice are available. For more information or to report a concern, visit www.safeguardingwarwickshire.co.uk

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility. We have a role to play in recognising the signs of abuse or neglect, whether it’s happening to ourselves or to others, and knowing where to seek help. “In Warwickshire we are committed to working with our communities and partners to ensure that everyone can lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives. By knowing how to spot the signs of abuse or neglect in both personal and professional settings, we can make sure that vulnerable adults across the county are supported and protected.”

In Warwickshire, the Warwickshire Safeguarding Adults Board brings together organisations including WCC, Warwickshire Police, the NHS, and voluntary sector partners to ensure that adults in Warwickshire are protected from harm.

During Safeguarding Adults Week, the Board is hosting several free training events for practitioners which focus on different types of abuse and neglect, helping them to support residents who are experiencing abuse or neglect. For practitioners to book their free places to attend, click the links below:

The Board will also be sharing a video for practitioners explaining the Vulnerable Adults Risk Management framework, when to facilitate a meeting, and where to find further guidance and resources.

Report a concern

If an adult with care and support needs (for example, a disability, health condition or mental illness) is experiencing, or at risk of, abuse or neglect, contact 01926 412080. This line is open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

During out-of-office hours an emergency duty social worker is available from 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, and from 5pm on Friday until 8.30am on the next working day. Call 01926 886922.

To report a crime, contact Warwickshire Police on 101. If it is an emergency, always dial 999.

Safe Places, including community locations across Warwickshire, are available for anyone who feels unsafe or at risk. Please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeplaces

For more information and support about adult safeguarding and how to report abuse or neglect, visit: www.safeguardingwarwickshire.co.uk.

The NHS website also provides more information on abuse and neglect in the home, as well as signs to look out for: www.nhs.uk/social-care-and-support/help-from-social-services-and-charities/abuse-and-neglect-adults-at-risk/