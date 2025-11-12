A423 Southam Bypass scheme - update November 2025

The four way temporary signals on the Leamington Road roundabout by Galanos House will remain in place until the end of November.

The temporary signals are required to construct the new shared cycle/footway and install the new services to supply the Aldi food store. The existing pedestrian controlled crossing is also being upgraded during this phase of the works.



In early December the temporary signals on the roundabout will be removed and re installed on the Southam bypass to complete the entrance and central splitter island works.



During the Christmas holiday period the temporary signals will be removed until our return back to work on Monday 5 of January.