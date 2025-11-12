Stratford Greenway surface enhancements to take place 17 and 18 November

A final sweep of the resurfaced section of the Stratford Greenway between Seven Meadows and Milcote will take place on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 November.

This work will complete the enhancement of this stretch of the Greenway, leaving a high-quality all-weather surface that can be enjoyed by all users.

The Greenway will remain open throughout, although access may be restricted at certain points. People visiting the Greenway on these days are asked to follow safety signage and instructions from operatives and keep clear of the vehicles carrying out the works.

These works follow a ‘bedding in’ period for the two-layer tar and chip surface laid in May 2024. With this process now complete, a final sweep will be carried out to remove any remaining loose stones and further enhance the finished surface.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Heritage at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We expect this final phase of work to further enhance the surface of our much-loved Greenway and ensure it continues to be enjoyed by walkers, cyclists, families and horse riders for many years to come. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this process.”

The completion of the Seven Meadows to Milcote section follows an exciting development regarding the next phase of resurfacing. Funding of £660,000 has been awarded for improvements to the Long Marston to Milcote Road section, allocated by Stratford-on-Avon District Council from the Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – money local authorities can collect from housing developers to fund infrastructure.

Additional details on this project will be shared as they are confirmed.

Find out more about Stratford Greenway and plan a visit at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/12/stratford-greenway

To receive updates from Warwickshire Country Parks via email, sign up to the monthly newsletter at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/22/sign-up-for-our-newsletter.