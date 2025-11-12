Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service honours Remembrance and Armistice Day Services 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) proudly paid their respects during Remembrance Day and Armistice Day services.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) proudly paid their respects during Remembrance Day and Armistice Day services, honouring the brave people who served and sacrificed for their country.

WFRS personnel took part in ceremonies across the county, joining with communities to lay wreaths and observe moments of silence. The Service was well-represented at numerous events, including key Remembrance Services in Kenilworth, Leamington, and Warwick. On Armistice Day, Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook attended the prominent ceremony and parade in Bedworth.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service shared, “It was an honour to participate in Remembrance and Armistice Day events. These occasions were an opportunity for us to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who served, as well as the importance of peace and community resilience. We stood together to remember and to express our deep gratitude to all who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Across the county, WFRS fire stations also marked the occasion with a two-minute silence at 11:00am on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day. Flags were also lowered to half-mast at all stations across the county on Tuesday 11 November. These acts of remembrance formed a core part of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's commitment to the values of service, duty, and community support.

