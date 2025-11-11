Stay safe at home with electrical fire safety tips

Electrical fires can happen at any time and as winter approaches many people may be using more electrical appliances at home, such as, heaters, electric blankets or fairy lights.

Throughout November, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is highlighting the risks associated with electrical fires and how they can be avoided.

With the weather turning colder, people may be using their electric blankets more often. It is important to store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring. It is also recommended to avoid buying second hand electric blankets and check them regularly for damage.

To help keep electric blankets safe WFRS is offering free electric blanket testing sessions at local fire stations throughout November. Sessions will be running from 9am-4pm on the following dates:

Wednesday 19 November - Leamington Fire Station

Thursday 20 November - Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station

Friday 21 November - Nuneaton Fire Station

To book an appointment, please call 02476 314376.

Electrical fire safety at home is important to help reduce any potential risks. To stay as safe as possible at home, WFRS has shared additional fire safety tips, including:

try to keep to one plug per socket - if you are using an extension lead or adapter check how many amps it can take and be careful not to overload them

keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order to prevent them triggering a fire

secure electrical heaters against a wall to stop them falling over, if possible

keep heaters away from curtains and furniture, and never use them to dry clothes

don't leave charging items unattended.

when items are being charged, ensure they have adequate ventilation, to assist prevention of overheating

when charging devices, ensure chargers are compatible and recommended by the manufacturer

It is also important to look out for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, flickering lights, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons. If any of these signs are present, then the item should be replaced immediately.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Dale Bridgewater, said: “Our firefighters are vital in keeping us safe once an emergency has appeared, but it is on us as residents to try and prevent dangerous situations from arising, especially in the home. With so many fires occurring because of electrical faults, one of the best ways we can stay safe is to follow important advice given to us by the experts and by making sure all electrical appliances are in good working order. If you have any doubts, don’t use them.

“If you have an electric blanket, please take the opportunity and get it tested by the fire service to make sure it is safe to use this winter. Don’t forget, if fire breaks out don’t try to fight it yourself – get out, stay out and call 999”.