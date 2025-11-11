Safer Warwickshire partners unite for Safer Business Action Week 2025

Safer Warwickshire partners are joining forces to support Safer Business Action (SaBA) Week 2025, which runs this week (w/c Monday 10 November).

Led nationally by the National Business Crime Centre (NBCC), the week forms part of a wider police and partnership response to tackling retail crime, anti-social behaviour, and other offences affecting businesses in our communities.

Throughout the week, partner agencies - including Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety and Trading Standards teams, District and Borough Councils, Warwickshire Police, the Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative (WRCI), and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) - will work collaboratively to tackle prolific offenders.

The partners will also provide crime prevention advice and conduct joint patrols across the county.

This year, SaBA Week is highlighting the importance of respect and kindness in retail environments by encouraging everyone to #ShopKind and support shopworkers who face violence and abuse.

Retailers can access free #ShopKind resources via the NBCC website: https://nbcc.police.uk/business-support/shopkind/ .

Residents are urged to report traders selling illegal products such as counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes. These activities harm legitimate businesses and put consumers at risk. Reports can be made to Warwickshire Trading Standards by calling 0808 223 1133.

Businesses across Warwickshire can access free and impartial advice on crime and cybercrime prevention through the Warwickshire Business Watch website: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/ .

The site offers guidance on preventing cybercrime and terrorism, reporting routes for business and cybercrime (including Action Fraud and Crimestoppers), and links to support agencies such as Trading Standards.

Warwickshire Business Watch is a collaborative initiative providing local businesses with targeted email alerts on recent criminal activity, expert crime prevention advice, deterrent resources like signage, updates on crime trends and legislation, and a quarterly newsletter with the latest developments.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) and Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

“Whether you’re a business owner, employee, or shopper, your actions can help make Warwickshire a safer place to live and work, so join us in supporting Safer Business Action Week 2025 and help protect our local economy and communities.

“If you’re a shopper, please shop with kindness and respect, and if you know of any businesses that are selling illegal products, please report them to Warwickshire Trading Standards.

“If you’re a business, I encourage you to sign up to Warwickshire Business Watch to benefit from the scheme’s free and impartial advice on preventing retail crime and cybercrime.”

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “Local businesses are the backbone of Warwickshire’s economy, and they deserve to operate in a safe and secure environment.

“By bringing together police, local authorities, and the business community to prevent crime and protect staff and customers, we can reduce harm, deter offenders, and create safer places to work and shop for everyone in Warwickshire.”

For more information, visit: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/ .