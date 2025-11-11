Warwickshire Libraries celebrate local stories of liberation inspired by 80th anniversary of VE Day 

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating the remarkable success of their ‘Our Freedom: Then and Now’, project, which has brought together communities across the county to explore and share person...

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating the remarkable success of their, project, which has brought together communities across the county to explore and share personal stories of freedom, and what it means today, through creative workshops and celebration events. Funded byvia Arts Council England, the project with Warwickshire Libraries is part of a national initiative to celebrate freedom around the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Warwickshire Libraries successfully bid for funding to engage with four locations across the county: Atherstone, Nuneaton, Bedworth and Lillington. Working with Nuneaton-based artist Heidi Pendergrast of, Warwickshire Libraries has so far delivered multiple workshops followed by two highly successful celebration events. A celebration event at St Mary's Church in Atherstone in September saw 100% of the 24 attendees report feeling happier after taking part, with 94% experiencing a positive impact on their health and wellbeing. The event showcased a specially created zine created by a group of women who took part in workshops at Atherstone Library, featuring reflections from their discussions, as well as poetry and personal stories. One participant praised the library's role in making the project possible: "What a wonderful event; the project was so engaging, and the zine really reflects the hours of discussion in our group. How lovely to have a celebration event to mark the publication of the zine. Huge thanks to Heidi and Warwickshire Library Service." Another Atherstone attendee shared: "What a lovely event and it was a joy and a privilege to be a part of the ‘Freedom Then and Now’ group which we heard of through our reading group at Atherstone Library." Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “The ‘Our Freedom: Then and Now’ project shows just how vital our libraries are as community hubs - places where generations come together to share stories, reflect on our history, and celebrate the values that unite us. Eighty years after VE Day, this moment of reflection reminds us that freedom is for everyone, and our libraries are at the heart of that mission - supporting wellbeing, sparking creativity, and strengthening connections. It’s inspiring to see such positive responses, and we look forward to continuing these celebrations with our communities.” The Bedworth celebration event, held at the historic Bedworth Almshouses, attracted 40 attendees. Everyone who attended said they felt more connected to their community and the subject matter. The event featured a film created by participants documenting personal experiences and wartime memories. The film is now available to the public and can be seen here:A Bedworth resident reflected on the library's wider community impact: "I had no idea that so much was done by you (Bedworth Library) for so many different needs of all kinds of people. This afternoon, for example, for older people and hearing from people we know - thank you." The project has successfully engaged new and diverse audiences, with over half of Bedworth attendees representing new library audiences. Notably, 93% of Bedworth participants felt more positive about libraries following the event, with 88% reporting the same in Atherstone. Atherstone and Bedworth are both, and ‘Creating Opportunity’ areas for Warwickshire County Council. Artist Heidi Pendergrast is currently leading creative workshops at Lillington Youth Centre and St Paul's C of E Primary School in Nuneaton, exploring what freedom means to young people today. The workshops take a new poem: ‘Freedom Road’ by Simon Armitage as a starting point for discussion and creative exploration about the meaning, impact and understanding of freedom in today’s world. One teacher noted that the children were able to create ‘astonishing’ artworks with Heidi. Two further celebration events are planned to complete the project. To view The Bedworth Almshouses video and the zine produced by the group in Atherstone, as well as to learn more about the project, visit: