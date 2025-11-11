Child Friendly Warwickshire’s Christmas gift appeal is open

Warwickshire residents and businesses who want to help children and young people have a happy Christmas are invited to donate presents via a countywide gift appeal.

Members of the public, local businesses and Warwickshire County Council staff have shown their generosity over the years by donating to the annual gift collection which provides a little burst of joy to families in need and care experienced youngsters on Christmas day.

This year Christmas gifts can be dropped into:

Market Hall Museum, Warwick, by Saturday 29 November

Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Nuneaton, by Monday 1 December

Kenilworth Library and Information Centre, by Monday 1 December

For large joint or corporate donations please do get in touch with childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk so the team can support with making arrangements.

Gifts must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 0-18. Anyone stuck for ideas may want to consider the following options:

0-3 years old: Soft toys, dolls, teddy bears, puzzles, bath toys

3-5 years: Dolls and action figures, cars, tractors, lorries, story books, DVDs and CDs, arts and crafts, puzzles

5-9 years old: Board games, age related toys and dolls/action figures, arts and crafts, CDs & family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, hair accessories, wordsearch, clothing

9-12 years old: Games and toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, books, clothing, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats, puzzles

13-18 (& up to 25 for Care Leavers) years old: Gift vouchers, books, make-up, perfume, aftershave, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), clothing and hair accessories.

Donations of items such as boxes of chocolates, selection boxes, wrapping paper and giftbags would be more than welcome at the drop-off locations.

The contributions of Child Friendly Warwickshire’s Network of Friends are always massively appreciated. Last year more than 250 gifts were donated from: Pertemps Recruitment Agency, Procure 4, McDonalds Warwick, Lions Club, Norma Wilson, Puddle Ducks Nursery , Lush Coventry, Widgit, Warwickshire County Council staff, Tesco Warwick, Biffa Warwick depot, Stratford Upon Avon RFC, Cadantis, Acorn’s Children’s Clubs - and many more.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: "For many children supported by our local services, Christmas can be a time without gifts or celebration. But together, we can change that.

Over the years, the generosity of residents, businesses, council colleagues and visitors has brought joy and comfort to families across the county. This year, even a small gesture—a boxed, unused gift—can make a big difference.

Let’s come together once again to create a child-friendly Christmas for those who need it most."

Child Friendly Warwickshire aims to make the county the best place for children and young people to grow up and learn. This initiative helps children by listening to them, keeping them safe, happy, and healthy, and giving them skills for a better future.

More than 195 businesses and organisations have become 'friends' of Child-Friendly Warwickshire, showing their commitment to helping children thrive.

The programme needs the support of everyone to ensure every child, no matter their background, has the chance to flourish in all aspects of their lives. No action is too small, and everyone can play a part in making Warwickshire child friendly.

To find out more and make your child friendly pledge visit Child Friendly Warwickshire: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk