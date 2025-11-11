Kineton Manor Nursing Homes - Care Assistants

Multiple Roles

KINETON MANOR NURSING HOME

WE ARE HIRING!

Do you stand out? Are you truly passionate about people? Are you looking for a rewarding and fulfilling career in care?

If the answer is YES, then we would love to hear from you!

We are looking for dedicated Care Assistants to come and join the Kineton Manor Nursing Home ‘family’ to further enhance our team.

Our home provides round the clock care seven days a week therefore flexibility is essential as weekend work and night shifts on rotation will be required.

Flexible Hours Available

*Due to the nature of our industry, you will be required to undertake a DBS Enhanced Check and provide satisfactory references*

For further information visit our website www.kinetonmanor.co.uk or call 01926 641739

Closing date: 18th November 2025

** Please note that unfortunately we are unable to offer employer sponsorship at this time - including transferring those with existing sponsorship licences**