CFS Aero Soars with Strategic Support from Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

A Warwick-based aerospace company is planning to reach new heights with the support of the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme.

Located in the heart of Warwick’s Wedgnock Industrial Estate, CFS Aeroproducts Ltd (CFS Aero) has become a vital player in the UK aerospace sector. Since its founding in 2012, the company has built a reputation for excellence in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft engines—particularly the ALF502/507, a model gradually being phased out of service.

As the aviation industry evolves, so too does CFS Aero’s vision. The company is actively expanding into servicing newer turbine engine models and engaging in cutting-edge research initiatives with the RAF, alongside projects exploring sustainable aviation fuels. With an ambitious goal to increase turnover by 50% within the next three years, CFS Aero recognised the need for external expertise and strategic support to navigate this next phase of growth.

To achieve its aspirations, the company sought assistance through the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (WMGP).The programme offered access to strategic planning tools, leadership development, and essential financial guidance - key elements in tackling the company’s growth challenges. The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (WMGP) forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire. It is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice on behalf of Warwickshire County Council. The project is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

CFS Aero faced several internal hurdles, including the recruitment of experienced leaders and the upskilling of existing staff to meet evolving operational demands. There was also a pressing need for greater clarity on available funding sources to support innovation and expansion.

Through WMGP, CFS Aero engaged with GROWTH mapper®, a diagnostic tool that evaluates business strengths and identifies areas for improvement. Guided by local business adviser Michelle Connor, the senior management team underwent a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy, operations, and leadership alignment.

The diagnostic process was further supported by targeted workshops and referrals to innovation and financial support schemes, including Innovate UK, the Warwickshire Recovery and Investment Fund, and the Made Smarter programme. A pivotal component of the support was a consultancy engagement with business coach David Lowe, funded by WMGP. Using the GROWTH mapper insights, David worked closely with the company’s Chairman and senior leaders to assess internal alignment, clarify strategic priorities, and develop a detailed business model and strategy canvas.

This consultancy phase examined the company’s core competencies, cost structures, key technologies, and customer base. The outcome was a clear roadmap for sustainable growth—defining operational improvements, talent needs, and innovation opportunities aligned with CFS Aero’s long-term vision.

Michelle Connor praised the company’s commitment: “CFS Aero's proactive approach to embracing business support and innovation has set a strong foundation for their future growth. Their engagement with the GROWTH mapper process exemplifies how leadership development and strategic clarity can transform a business’s growth trajectory."

The impact of this support is already evident. CFS Aero has successfully safeguarded three jobs previously identified as at-risk and created an additional role, reinforcing its workforce as it moves into its next stage of development.

Looking ahead, the company aims to grow its team to 35 employees and reach a turnover of £10 million—goals it is now well-positioned to achieve, thanks to the structured support provided by WMGP.

Reflecting on the programme, Production Manager Dave Stuart shared:

“The Manufacturing Growth Programme has been an invaluable source of business insight and strategic clarity. Our senior team gained a lot from the workshops, and the GROWTH mapper review, combined with expert coaching from David Lowe, has been hugely beneficial. We’re already seeing the early impact of this work and are confident in the direction we’re heading.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme provides dedicated support to SME manufacturing businesses in Warwickshire.

“CFS Aero has demonstrated the impact of this support which has helped them to define their long-term vision for sustainable growth and led to building their workforce and working towards growing their turnover.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy added:

“From the District Council’s perspective, it is extremely rewarding that following our assistance with their relocation from Coventry Airport CFS Aero has put down firm roots in Warwick District and continues to thrive. We’re delighted that in addition, their participation in the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme is helping them to bring even more skilled employment opportunities to our area. We want to offer our congratulations for everything they have achieved and look forward to their future success.”

CFS Aero’s journey demonstrates how tailored business support, combined with expert advice and diagnostic tools, can unlock growth potential—even in highly specialised and regulated industries like aerospace. Through the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, the company has strengthened its foundation for innovation and resilience—ensuring it continues to play a critical role in both the regional economy and the future of sustainable aviation.

