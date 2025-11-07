Nuneaton marketing agency looks to grow after making first hire

A Nuneaton marketing agency has taken on its first member of staff and is on a path to further growth after reaching out for support.

Luke Jones left his job of 12 years with a local manufacturing business at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and set up LAJ Marketing.

During his time with the company, he’d studied business and marketing at the Open University over a five-year period and as well as gaining theoretical knowledge, he picked up practical, on-the-job insight as he rose to be sales and marketing manager.

He also realised very few marketing agencies were tailored to small and medium-sized businesses so, as Covid restrictions lifted, he decided he would set up on his own to fill the gap in the market.

The business quickly gained momentum and while the success was positive news, it left Luke focussed fully on delivery for clients, with little time to plan.

He got in touch with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce to ask for help and found out he was eligible for free support.

Luke was assigned to Jason Barnes as a business adviser through the Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Business Support programme. It is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

Jason offered one-to-one support and helped Luke to lay out all of the demands on his time to better understand if it was the right moment to take on a member of staff.

The work with Jason helped Luke to make a plan for the future and come to the conclusion that bringing in an apprentice would support the next phase of growth.

Luke said: “The fact we went from one client to dozens very quickly was really good news for the business when I was just starting out.

“But, suddenly, all of my time was being taken up and it was starting to become a bit too much. I’d worked with the Chamber previously so decided to ask if they could help me and, thankfully, there was support available.

“Working with Jason was exactly what I needed. He’d run a business himself so understood where I was coming from. He knew what we needed to consider and what the next steps might be.

“You’re on your own a little bit when you first start up so having someone to bounce ideas off and formulate a plan with was just what I needed. I’d definitely urge others in my shoes to ask for support.”

In June, Luke took on Jade Leavesley as an apprentice. She supports with content creation for clients, leaving Luke the chance to work more strategically and also work on the business.

He’s now looking to add further staff in the coming years with a laser focus on continuing to support the SME market with a full suite of marketing services, which include graphic design, web design, e-mail marketing and social media content.

Jason said: “It was great to work with Luke on a one-to-one basis. So many owner-managed, one-person businesses hit the same kind of wall when they first start out – there’s not enough of them to go round if they grow quickly.

“Equally, taking on a member of staff feels like a big risk. So, we looked at a 12-month plan in terms of planned growth and how that looks in relation to an increase in clients, but also in terms of finances and the requirement to service new clients to the high standards that Luke offers. I am so pleased to see how well it is working which ultimately means more growth and additional staff going forward.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to support Warwickshire’s businesses to grow and the Business Resilience and Growth programme is a great resource for local businesses allowing them to receive tailored and practical advice.

“This impact is shown through the support provided to Luke, helping him to grow is marketing business. Through the Business Resilience and Growth programme he received bespoke advice based on his current business and his future goals, resulting in adding an apprentice to his workforce and looking to continually grow his staff over the coming years.”

Councillor Nicky King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said:

“I wish Luke every success with his business, LAJ Marketing. The support that he has had is a wonderful step in his business journey. We are delighted that the business support currently on offer makes our borough a better place to do business.

“Working together with our businesses, and partners is a vital to the improvement of the lives of the people and communities we serve.”

Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Business Support forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire Business Support programme. The programme is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26.

To find out more about the programme and your businesses eligibility please go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/business-resilience-and-growth/