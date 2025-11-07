What’s in the Box? New Heritage and Culture Warwickshire exhibition to tour libraries

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) are launching ‘What’s in the Box?’, a new mini touring exhibition, set to visit libraries around the county between November 2025 and June 2026.

Boxes are amazing inventions! They keep things safe and tidy, and come in many sizes and designs. This exhibition will showcase some of the boxes uncovered within the Warwickshire Museum collections, and the unusual items under their lids.

Objects on tour include a set of dominoes made from wood and bone, butterfly specimens dating from the 18th century, tiny boxes of rock samples from Italy, a ceramic trinket box, jack-in-the-boxes, and a decorative wooden glove box.

(TBC) Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating stories contained within the boxes of the Warwickshire Museum collections. Each item reflects our rich cultural heritage and invites reflection on the ways in which everyday objects can preserve and convey history.”

(TBC) Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries are proud to play a role in bringing Warwickshire’s heritage to local communities. This touring exhibition will create opportunities across the county, giving residents across Warwickshire the chance to learn and engage with fascinating objects that reflect our diverse history.”

Sara Wear, Curator of Human History for Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, said:

“We’re very pleased to be able to share this exhibition with visitors to Warwickshire Libraries. Boxes are everyday objects, but museum examples can be quite surprising.”

The tour is a joint project between Warwickshire Museum Service and Warwickshire Library and Information Service. Library transport vans and staff will be helping move the exhibition from site to site.

It begins at Atherstone Library on 11 November 2025. Other libraries from north, south and central Warwickshire will be taking part on various dates between November 2025 and June 2026.

Participating libraries will each host two cases of museum objects. What’s on display will vary from library to library.

To check if your local library is taking part, check https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/ or follow Warwickshire Heritage and Culture on social media.