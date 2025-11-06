Warwickshire SEND conference sparks action and inclusion across schools

SEND conference celebrates inclusive practice across Warwickshire's schools and encourages others to pledge their commitment to Schools' Inclusion Charter.

Warwickshire County Council’s recent SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) conference brought together professionals from education, health and social care, alongside Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and youth representatives from IMPACT.

Centred around the four cornerstones of the Warwickshire Schools’ Inclusion Charter – Welcome and Care, Communicate, Value and Include and Work in Partnership - the conference celebrated inclusive practice and inspired attendees to drive meaningful change across schools and services.

The day began with a hands-on Lego challenge. Participants were asked to build a model while facing simulated barriers such as blindfolds, earplugs, or restricted movement. This powerful activity mirrored everyday challenges faced by children and young people with SEND. It sparked thoughtful conversations about empathy, accessibility and the importance of inclusive learning environments.

A packed programme followed, showcasing examples of inclusive good practice from across the county. Presentations highlighted how education and health services are working in partnership with schools and families to better support children and young people with SEND.

Key highlights from the day included:

Young people from IMPACT shared how they are driving real change. They co-produced a guide to support gathering youth views and played a key role in reviewing Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP). Their feedback led to a more respectful and personalised Section A, reshaping how children’s stories are told. They also challenged professionals to move beyond limitations and take action - proving that when young voices are heard, meaningful change follows.

A panel discussion explored how schools can create environments where every child feels safe, supported and valued , including preparation prior to starting a new setting (from nursery to secondary school) and transitions across a school day.

The Workforce Development project showcased its impact, including over 1,000 professionals trained by SEND and Inclusion services; 199 schools accessing courses funded by the Delivering Better Values programme; two virtual training days; and inclusive resource packs distributed to all Warwickshire schools.

Jenny Mitchell-Hilton, Headteacher at Kineton Primary School, described how play has become a central part of school life. By building time for free play into the day , children develop social skills, learn to manage risk, and feel a stronger sense of belonging. Staff also explore how play can be used both to demonstrate and enhance learning.

Sharon O'Leary from Warwickshire College shared how new provision The Cube was developed at the college for post-16 learners. The provision supports young people with SEND who have been out of education to rebuild confidence, reignite a love of learning, and become equipped with the skills they need to thrive. A parent and her daughter shared their positive experience of the new provision.

The PINS (Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools) project is now in its second year, supporting primary schools across Coventry and Warwickshire to embed inclusive practices for neurodivergent pupils. It combines staff training with meaningful parent carer engagement to improve the school experience. Ella Webb, SENCo at Birchwood Primary School, shared how staff have embraced open dialogue with parents. By listening more deeply, they gained insight, built trust, and found effective solutions, even when the process was challenging. The results were far better than expected.

Philippa Liversedge, Headteacher at Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, led a powerful shift in reducing exclusions through personalised learning, restorative practices, and focused staff development. Central to this change is their DRIFT approach: give children space, assess risk calmly, ask “I wonder if…”, involve fewer people, and use a quiet, simple tone. These strategies have boosted pupil outcomes, built trust and increased staff confidence.

The conference closed with attendees making personal pledges to uphold the Schools’ Inclusion Charter. These pledges reflected a shared commitment to making Warwickshire a place where every child feels welcome, valued and included. Examples included:

“I pledge to ensure that staff feel equipped to be able to have inclusive classrooms where ALL children feel welcomed and valued.” “I pledge to ask, listen and be curious.” “I pledge to develop our nurture provision in school to ensure staff understand children’s SEMH [social, emotional and mental health] needs and can support them appropriately.” “I pledge to create a parent forum to ensure they are heard and feel valued.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, said: “This conference was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when we work together to champion inclusion. Every child in Warwickshire deserves to feel welcome, supported and able to thrive. I’m proud of the commitment shown by our schools, professionals and partners and I look forward to seeing these pledges turned into action in classrooms and communities across the county. My pledge, as stated at the conference, is to always consider other perspectives.”

With pledges in place, the journey continues. While there is still much to do, the conference marked a meaningful step forward - highlighting the inspiring inclusive practice already happening across Warwickshire. Schools, professionals, and families are working together to embed these approaches and build a culture where every child feels welcome, valued, and able to thrive.