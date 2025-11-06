Major step forward for Nuneaton town centre

Members of Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet were on hand to bear witness to an important milestone in the Transforming Nuneaton programme.

Demolition of 1-3 Church Street and Powell House began in mid-October, under the county’s demolition partners DDS. Demolition is underway at each end of the site (the former Wilko and Powell House), working towards the middle to finish with the former Royal Mail building in February of next year.

The demolition will see a combination of hand demolition and machine work to ensure the buildings are brought down safely. Following the completion of demolition, the site will be prepared for the construction of the new library and business centre, which is due to begin in summer 2026.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is also undertaking demolition works at Bridge St/Church St, due to finish in spring 2026. While these works are underway, both demolition teams will be communicating regularly to minimise disruption in the area. Project updates will be available in the usual location to inform members of the public and communicated via the dedicated page

Take a look at a short video, about the works here.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said;

“This is a great step forward for Nuneaton’s regeneration and great to see the borough and the county working together for the betterment of the town.

“I was walking around the town talking to people and they are loving this innovative and fresh regeneration. We want to bring more jobs, more businesses and people into the town centre and this is just the kick start and a great way to put Nuneaton back on the map.”

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Transforming Nuneaton is a cornerstone of our regeneration plans. The new library and business centre along with the residential development, will create a space to live, work and engage with the wider community. “

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Community and Localities said: “This is a fantastic thing that will take us forward into the future. Libraries are still relevant to everyday life for all ages and our libraries offer fantastic opportunities.

“Please remember that the current library will not be demolished until we have built the new facility and will remain open throughout the entire period of construction.”

Mace Consult, the leading global delivery consultancy, has been appointed to oversee the demolition works. It will provide project management, contract administration, and quantity surveying services. Mace Consult is also providing project management and cost consultancy services for the design phase of the new Library and Business Centre, ahead of construction in 2026.