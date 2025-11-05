Residents encouraged to go smoke free to improve physical and mental health

Throughout October, Warwickshire County Council has been sharing practical advice and guidance to help residents look after their health as winter approaches, as well as highlighting the range of...

... support services available.

Quitting smoking is widely recognised as one of the most effective ways to improve both physical and mental health. The benefits of stopping smoking include easier breathing, sense of taste and smell improving, having more energy, and lung function increasing by up to 10%. After quitting, many people report feeling happier, more emotionally stable, and clearer-headed within just a few weeks of quitting.

Research also shows that people are three times more likely to quit smoking with support. Those who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire can access the following support through Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire:

Up to 12 weeks of one-to-one help (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Guidance on managing cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products

Vape Quit Kits and stop smoking medication (for 18+ year olds only)

Access to the Smoke Free App

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Quitting smoking can have a hugely positive impact on your physical health, as well as your mental health and wellbeing.

“We know the thought of stopping smoking may be daunting, but you are not alone on this journey. There are fantastic free, confidential services offering support locally including Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire, which can have a huge impact on your chances of success. Even if you’ve tried to quit smoking before, giving it another go could change your life for the better.”

Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire is a joint campaign by Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council. It provides free support to help people quit smoking and is funded by the UK Government. Find out more at smokefreecw.co.uk.