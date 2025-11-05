People interested in foster care are invited to an exclusive event.  

Warwickshire Fostering invites prospective foster carers to a special celebration event which will take place on Tuesday 11 November at the historic Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

The celebrations, in stunning surroundings, begin at 6:00pm and will bring together current foster carers, their sons and daughters, and those interested in fostering to recognise the incredible work of foster carers and their families, and showcase the supportive community they are part of.

The celebration even will feature a variety of inspiring events, including:

Foster Carer Awards - Recognising the outstanding dedication and commitment of Warwickshire foster carers. Attendees will hear inspiring stories and see first-hand the work of award-winning families.

The official launch of the supportive ‘Hey, we’ve got you’ booklet – a collection of thanks and appreciation for Warwickshire foster carers.

Inspirational film premiere: Be inspired by the premiere of new short film, ‘The Run’, highlighting the transformative power of fostering.

A unique opportunity to hear the inspiring experiences of the Sons and Daughters of foster carers, recognising their role in the fostering journey.

Discover the fostering community: Attendees can discover the support, training, and empowering environment the service has worked hard to create.

Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We are proud to host this year’s Celebration Event, which is a valuable opportunity to recognise our dedicated foster carers and extend a warm welcome to anyone considering fostering. By sharing the moving stories of our foster carers and their birth children, we hope to show prospective carers the support, loving community and the expert training that defines fostering for Warwickshire. We encourage everyone interested in making a profound difference to attend.”

Everyone is welcome to attend. Whether you are a current foster carer, or are interested in learning more about fostering, the celebration evening offers a unique opportunity to connect with the fostering community and support the children and families of Warwickshire.

To reserve your space, simply book online for free here: Foster Care Celebration Evening Tickets, Tue, Nov 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite