Warwickshire Libraries celebrate creativity with successful Summer Bookmark Competition

Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to announce the success of their second annual Bookmark Competition, held over the summer of 2025. The initiative inspired hundreds of entries from creative minds across the county, showcasing a wonderful range of artistic talent and imagination. Two winners were selected from each of the four categories:There were winning entries from across the county, and after much deliberation, the final designs have now been chosen. Featuring dragons, cats, trees, and of course, books, these bookmarks are a celebration of everything we love about libraries and storytelling. Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “We were absolutely delighted by the response. The talent and creativity shown by our entrants was truly impressive, and it’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for reading and design from all ages. Libraries are at the heart of our communities - they’re places of learning, imagination, and connection. Competitions like this not only celebrate creativity but also highlight the vital role libraries play in inspiring people of all ages.” The winning bookmarks recently became available to collect from all Warwickshire County-managed libraries - be sure to grab yours while stocks last. A huge thank you to everyone who entered - andto our winners!