Warwickshire Libraries celebrate creativity with successful Summer Bookmark Competition

Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to announce the success of their second annual Bookmark Competition, held over the summer of 2025. The initiative inspired hundreds of entries from creative minds across the county, showcasing a wonderful range of artistic talent and imagination. Two winners were selected from each of the four categories:
- Children under 8 years old
- Young People aged 9–17
- Adults aged 18+
- Warwickshire County Council Staff