National Housing Order declared to protect poultry from Avian Influenza

Begins 0001 on Thursday 6 November 2025

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer has ordered a mandatory housing order to cover the whole of England from 0001 on Thursday 6 November 2025, following the escalating number of confirmations of avian influenza in kept and wild birds.

The new measures mean bird keepers across the whole of England must house all poultry and captive birds if they keep more than 50 (except in specific circumstances e.g. some zoo birds) or if they sell or give eggs away.

A GB wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is also in place and requires all keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock to undertake enhanced biosecurity measures to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease. These enhanced biosecurity measures include reporting of changes in egg production, mandatory record keeping, disinfecting footwear, and cleansing & disinfecting housing and concrete walkways on a continuous basis

This nationwide housing order extension follows last week’s introduction of housing measures for north, central and parts of east of England to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

