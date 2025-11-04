Have Your Say!  Warwickshire County Council Launches Consultation on Home to School Transport Policy Changes 

Warwickshire County Council has launched a seven-week public consultation on proposed changes to its Home to School Transport Policy.

Running from today, Tuesday 4 November to Monday 22 December 2025, the consultation invites residents to share their views on a series of updates aimed at improving fairness, consistency, and compliance with home to school national guidance.

Proposed Changes Include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We are committed to delivering a service that is fair, efficient, and cost-effective for all residents. “These proposed changes are an important step toward creating a more sustainable and consistent approach to home to school transport across Warwickshire. “Listening to the views of parents, carers, and young people is essential to shaping a policy that reflects both national standards and the long-term needs of our communities. I strongly encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and share their feedback.”

As part of the consultation, a series of information sessions are being held across the county, both in person and online. To view the consultation documents, book a session, or share your views, please visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/

All feedback received will be reviewed and presented to Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to applications submitted from 1 September 2026 onwards.

For more information on current home to school transport arrangements visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport