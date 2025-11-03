Be mindful of your health and wellbeing this Stress Awareness Week

This November, Warwickshire County Council and partners are sharing advice around mental health challenges, in particular around stress, in line with Stress Awareness Week (3-7) and Self Care Week.

Both of these campaigns highlight the need for everyone to identify the stressors that affect day-to-day life and find ways to reduce stress levels, including accessing services and support that can help.

Whether it’s family, work or lifestyle stresses, there are a range of ways that can help to bring stress levels down. Building the five ways to wellbeing into daily life can be a great way to boost mental and physical health and wellbeing and may help to reduce stress.

Five Ways to Wellbeing encourages individuals to:

To find out more please go to https://www.wellbeing4life.co.uk/5-ways-wellbeing

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “It’s important to look after yourself if you are struggling with stress and mental health challenges. Stress Awareness Week is a great opportunity to reflect on the stressors in your life and how you may be able to reduce or better manage them. Now is the time to make changes so that you feel in control. Please do reach out to the support available to improve your mental health and wellbeing across Warwickshire.”

Anyone struggling with mental health challenges can access Wellbeing for Warwickshire (WfW). WfW can be accessed by anyone aged over 18 living in Warwickshire (some services are available for those 16+). The service, commissioned by WCC, which includes:

A 24/7 Mental Wellbeing Line: Free, confidential support at 0800 616171 available 24/7, 365 days

Online digital mental wellbeing support offering anonymous chats, forums, and therapeutic content

Community Wellbeing Hubs: Drop-in sessions across Warwickshire

Face to face One-to-One Support

A range of free mental health and wellbeing courses and workshops

There are a range of other services to help with stress and wider mental health. These include:

Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind

CWW Mind offers counselling, Safe Haven crisis support, peer mentoring, and wellbeing hubs. For more information, please call 024 7655 2847 or visit www.cwwmind.org.uk



Reading Well Self-Help Books can help with managing health and wellbeing.

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/readingwell



Samaritans

A free, confidential listening service available 24/7. For more information, please call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org



Papyrus HOPELINEUK

A helpline for suicide prevention support for young people. For more information, please call 0800 068 4141 or visit www.papyrus-uk.org



Shout

A free, anonymous text support service. Text “Shout” to 85258 or visit www.giveusashout.org



For more information on support and services, including NHS Talking Therapies and support for young people please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth