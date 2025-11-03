Digital infrastructure the key to economic growth

Investment in digital infrastructure is a key driver for economic growth – that was the message to delegates at a major national conference of industry leaders held in Warwickshire.

During a keynote speech at the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) conference in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire County Council Leader Cllr George Finch called for greater investment in digital infrastructure to supercharge economic growth in the county.

In his speech about how local authorities can accelerate digital connectivity and ensure communities thrive through receiving better broadband, the Leader spoke about the ambitions of the county council’s Connected Warwickshire service to collaborate with both national providers and independent networks (Altnets) to provide the fastest broadband connections to residents and businesses.

Cllr Finch said: “Gigabit-capable connectivity is transforming the UK. It drives economic growth by enabling businesses to innovate, increase productivity, leverage emerging tech and expand more easily into national and international markets. This creates more opportunities for employment.

“Technology is playing an increasingly vital role in all aspects of our lives and wider society - access to lightning-fast, ultra-reliable broadband connectivity is no longer a luxury but a modern-day necessity.

“Altnets are making a real difference through their UK deployments – either by providing residents and businesses with a more affordable and faster alternative - or by deploying gigabit-capable broadband solutions to communities where it was previously unavailable.

“Warwickshire has made fantastic progress with regards to the provision of the gigabit-capable connectivity that we will require to serve all of our future digital needs. However, there is still a great deal of work to do if we are to realise our ambition of better broadband connectivity for everyone.”

Cllr Finch added that it was important to encourage collaboration and for local government play its part in infrastructure delivery.

“We need further investment from the large-scale providers but also further collaboration with Altnets looking to deploy in the county for the first time or looking to extend their existing footprint.

“Warwickshire continues to be open for business. We welcome the opportunity to work with companies to identify opportunities for investment to provide our residents, businesses and communities with both fixed fibre and alternative gigabit-capable infrastructure solutions.

“Our aim is to provide the right environment to make Warwickshire the very best place to live in, work in and invest in for decades to come.”

As part of the Superfast programme, Connected Warwickshire has overseen the delivery of improved broadband to 70,000 residential and business properties across Warwickshire, including 15,000 gigabit-capable connections.

Connected Warwickshire has enabled the successful delivery of the £3.8 million government funded Local Full Fibre Network initiative in Warwickshire which has provided gigabit-capable connectivity to 220 public sector buildings

across the county. The sites able to benefit from lightning-fast, ultra-reliable broadband connections include 159 schools, 19 libraries, 12 fire stations and five hospitals. In addition, 1,000 residential and business properties surrounding these buildings have benefitted from a state of the art, gigabit-capable broadband upgrades.

Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) is the trade association for the UK’s independent digital infrastructure sector. It aims to drive the future of digital connectivity through championing independent network providers, fostering collaboration, and advocating for a competitive and sustainable UK telecoms sector.

Paddy Paddison, CEO of INCA, added: “We were pleased to welcome Councillor Finch to deliver the INCA Summit’s political keynote on how local authorities can accelerate network rollout and connect communities across the country.

“Councillor Finch shared valuable insight into Warwickshire’s impressive progress in improving connectivity, and outlined an offer for Warwickshire County Council to work with Altnets on innovative approaches to delivering gigabit-capable broadband to hard-to-reach areas across the county.”