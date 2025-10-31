Celebrate safely this Bonfire Night

Did you know that 45% of fire related injuries occurring in Warwickshire between October and November happen during the Halloween and Bonfire Night Period?

While the dazzling firework displays make Bonfire Night a great tradition, it's also a time when emergency services often respond to an increase in fire and firework-related incidents.

As Bonfire Night approaches, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to avoid personal firework displays and attend organised events instead.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, WFRS offers the following safety tips:

Attend organised events: Attend a professional fireworks display instead of hosting your own.

Purchase fireworks responsibly: Only buy fireworks that carry the CE mark and store them in a closed metal box.

Maintain a safe distance: Keep fireworks away from trees, fences, and your property to prevent accidental fires.

Follow instructions carefully: Read and adhere to the instructions on each firework, using a flashlight if necessary.

Never return to a lit firework: A firework may explode unexpectedly even after it has gone out.

Avoid dangerous practices: Never set off fireworks on a balcony or while under the influence of alcohol.

Children should be supervised at all times: Keeping children safe during bonfire night must be a priority, be careful if using sparklers and always have a bucket of water ready to extinguish.

Remember to keep pets safe and indoors during Bonfire Night. Loud noises and bright flashes can frighten animals, and stray fireworks pose a serious threat.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Dale Bridgewater said: “While Bonfire Night can be a great celebratory event, it’s important that our community prioritises safety to prevent accidents. To safeguard yourself and others, we ask you to attend organised events and refrain from having bonfires and setting off fireworks in your garden. Professional events will have full risk assessments in place, with things like escape routes, first aid, and emergency firefighting equipment to hand.”

As Bonfire Night approaches, Warwickshire Trading Standards will be visiting sellers of fireworks across the County to ensure that they are being stored and sold safely and are not being sold to children. Report the illegal sale of fireworks to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.

WFRS encourages residents to enjoy Bonfire Night responsibly and to report any unsafe practices or illegal firework sales to the authorities.

For further information and advice please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/outdoor-seasonal-fire-safety/6