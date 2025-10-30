Residents invited to share their stories to help improve social care services in Warwickshire 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is delighted to launch a new series of online Experience Exchange events for people who work in adult social care and those with experience of using its services.

The events are designed to spark meaningful conversations and drive improvements in how social care is delivered across the county.

The first Experience Exchange event will take place online on Thursday 13 November, 12:00-1:30pm, with a focus on the theme of social care assessments.

Residents with experience of adult social care (sometimes referred to as Experts by Experience) are invited to share their personal stories with WCC about the adult social care assessment process - whether this is from the past or they are currently receiving support. The aim is to find out how the assessment process can be improved to more accurately reflect the needs of each person requiring an assessment.

Each event will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded stories, followed by open discussion and reflection, creating a safe space for honest and unscripted conversations.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Working together with residents is at the heart of Warwickshire County Council’s approach to improving adult social care services. “We want to make our services the best they can be, and I encourage families, friends, carers, and colleagues to join this online event and share their experiences of social care assessment. By listening and understanding stories from personal experience, we can improve the way we approach assessment and how best to support people across Warwickshire.”

The Experience Exchange initiative is part of WCC’s commitment to doing things differently. By working in equal partnership with residents, carers, and professionals, the council aims to build a deeper understanding of assessment in adult social care - what works and what needs to change. These sessions are a valuable opportunity to connect, share knowledge, and celebrate the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, understanding, and real change.

The Experience Exchange events are free to attend, book your place here: The Experience Exchange - Social Care Assessments Tickets, Thu, Nov 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

For more information about working together to improve adult social care services, visit: Find out more about working together to improve Adult Social Care services.

For general information about adult support services in Warwickshire, go to:

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell.