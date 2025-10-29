Warwickshire Libraries celebrates Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with county-wide vote and Regency revels 

Warwickshire Libraries is inviting residents to step into the world of bonnets, ballrooms, and biting wit as it celebrates the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

From a countywide vote to crown Warwickshire’s favourite Austen novel, couple, and villain, to immersive Regency-themed events, the programme promises something for every Austen enthusiast.

Which Austen novel reigns supreme in Warwickshire? Is it the timeless charm of Pride and Prejudice, or the quiet strength of Persuasion? Residents are encouraged to cast their votes and champion their favourite Austen characters and stories. Voting is open until Friday 12 December, with results revealed just after Austen’s birthday on 16 December. Vote online now: https://forms.office.com/e/0yR8wdgnCg Or scan this QR code: To further commemorate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, Warwickshire Libraries is hosting a programme of events throughout November and December, blending literary appreciation with creative fun.

Regency Revels

Experience the elegance of the Regency era with performances, readings, and dancing in full period costume. In collaboration with Events From History, these ticketed evenings promise Austen magic and merriment.

Kenilworth Library : Friday 14 November, 7pm

: Friday 14 November, 7pm Southam Library: Friday 21 November, 7pm

Tickets: £10 per person (booking fee applies). Bar available. Dressing up encouraged! Free Events Include:

Wild About Jane Austen , Rugby Library : Thursday 13 November. Live screening of the British Library’s special talk - with complimentary scones!

, : Thursday 13 November. Live screening of the British Library’s special talk - with complimentary scones! Sisters in Austen, Atherstone Library: Tuesday 16 December. Dr Pamela Mason explores Austen’s portrayal of sisterhood.

Creative Workshops - Make your own Austen-inspired keepsakes:

Bedworth Library : Friday 12 December, Decoupage bookmarks.

: Friday 12 December, Decoupage bookmarks. Rugby Library: Tuesday 2 December, Quill-making

For full details of all activities and to book your place, visit: Eventbrite Jane Austen at 250 Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

"Jane Austen’s legacy continues to inspire readers across generations, and Warwickshire Libraries are proud to celebrate her 250th birthday with a programme that brings her world to life an invites people to join in and be part of it.