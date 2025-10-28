Check the right NHS service you need before you check-in with A&E this Winter

In preparation of winter 2025, Warwickshire County Council and health partners working with hospitals and essential services, are reemphasising the need to avoid A&E, unless absolutely necessary.

Essentially A&E departments are for serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies, such as heart attacks, strokes, seizures and heavy bleeding. Across Warwickshire hospitals will be under intense strain and the message for residents, if possible, is to find alternative services.

Warwickshire County Council has therefore produced a handy flyer that clearly highlights other health services, including GPs, pharmacists, walk in centres through to self-treatment for minor ailments, for residents to use.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder of Adult Social Care and Health said: “This winter please do take heed of the message from Warwickshire hospitals around avoiding A&E if you possibly can. We know it can be daunting if you or a loved one has always gone straight to A&E – but there are other alternatives such as calling NHS 111 who can direct you to the best place for your situation. By going straight to A&E you may be waiting for several hours and blocking someone who may need critical care, especially if they are elderly or have an underlying condition.”

Residents are being encouraged to do the following:

Avoid A&E - unless absolutely necessary. If you do need to attend A&E, please limit the number of people who accompany you.

Use NHS 111 online or by phone for urgent advice

Visit your GP or local pharmacist for minor illnesses

Treat minor wounds at home if safe to do so

Check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives who may need help

Residents are also being asked to remind family and friends to check the flyer before heading out to hospital. To access the flyer please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keepwarm

To find our more please visit www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well/