Information of the closure of the D3218 Tom Brown Street, Rugby - Carriageway Resurfacing

D3218 Tom Brown Street, Rugby - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that a section of carriageway on D3218 Tom Brown Street, Rugby are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

Start Date - 4 November 2025

Anticipated End Date - 5 November 2025

Working Hours - 09:30 - 15:00

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum. If you are a vehicle owner, could you ensure that your vehicle is parked

elsewhere away from the carriageway to allow the contractor access to the site.

Access through Murray Road and Grosvenor Road will be limited as works approach the junction with Tom Brown Street. There will be traffic management in place to allow residents through when safe to do so.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rob Butterill - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit reference number – PC0812428330-02

