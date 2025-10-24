First Top Farm showhomes open following launch event

The first showhomes at a major 1,700 home scheme on the outskirts of Nuneaton have been opened following a launch event.

The showhomes provide the first opportunity for potential homeowners to see inside the new homes at this development which will be known as Milby Meadows at Top Farm in Weddington.

The construction of the first phase is a significant milestone for Develop Warwickshire, the long-term joint venture between Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), Warwickshire County Council and Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, in creating a thriving new community.

The sustainable homes will be built using modern methods of construction, with features including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points which will provide lower running costs for homeowners.

Phase 1 of the infrastructure works are now complete to create a northern link road bringing together the surrounding developments with access to the new Higham Lane North Academy, which opened in September for students aged 11-16.

Outline planning permission for Top Farm was granted in 2022 and include a primary and secondary school, a local centre with retail and community facilities, extensive public open spaces and multi-functional green infrastructure, and new roads and highway improvements including on the A444.

A planning application has also now been approved for the next stage of the scheme to create a further 479 homes, a community park, play areas, public open space, a habitat pond, four balancing ponds and footpaths linking to other developments.

When completed, Milby Meadows will feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale, private rent and affordable – with 25 per cent of homes being affordable housing. Platform Housing Group is the affordable housing partner for the development.

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create new homes and job opportunities across the county with Milby Meadows being its biggest scheme.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director for WPDG, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate another major milestone at Top Farm with the opening of our showhomes, which gives local people the chance to see first-hand the quality and variety of homes being delivered here.

“This is an exciting step forward and a great opportunity for future residents to get a real sense of the community that’s taking shape in Weddington as well as highlighting the strength of our partnership and our shared ambition to create sustainable, thriving communities in the county.”

Phil McHugh, Divisional Operations Director for Vistry Yorkshire, North Midlands and West, said: “It’s fantastic to see Milby Meadows at Top Farm coming to life. These new showhomes set the bar for quality across every tenure, and we’re proud to showcase the progress we’re making to meet Warwickshire’s housing needs. Today is a real milestone for everyone involved.”

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: “The opening of the showhomes on the Milby Meadows development is a significant milestone for Develop Warwickshire and demonstrates how the partnership is creating a lasting and positive social impact for the benefit of local people and local communities with the creation of sustainable, high quality and affordable new homes.”