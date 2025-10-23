Recognising the vital role of Warwickshire's Fire Control

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is proud to once again honour the vital work of its Control Room operators during International Control Room Week which runs from 27 October to 2 November.

These dedicated professionals are the first point of contact for the public in an emergency. They are the unseen heroes who provide calm, life-saving advice, mobilise fire crews, and coordinate an emergency response.

Their work is constant and demanding. From 1st January to 30th September 30th 2025, WFRS Control Room teams received a huge 38,581 calls in total. This includes 1,748 Hospital to Home calls to ensure safe patient transport, and 1,142 calls to automatic fire alarms, each requiring swift assessment and response. The busiest period on record this year was July 2025, with 1,205 emergency calls received, peaking at 518 calls in the week commencing July 7th alone.

Throughout the week, WFRS will be sharing behind-the-scenes insights, historical context, and highlighting the extraordinary commitment of the team across its social media channels and internal platforms.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, commented on the significance of the week:

“The Control Room staff are, without question, the crucial link in every emergency. They face incredibly challenging and high-pressure situations, making split-second decisions to support the safety of our communities. I am honoured to be visiting the team to personally to extend my thanks. Their professionalism is truly inspiring, and they deserve every bit of recognition this week brings.”

The week of celebration will include several special events including hosting VIP visits from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire and Councillor Bridgewater.

While they handle serious emergencies every day, the Control Room teams also receive calls that provide a moment of relief. Two such incidents included advising a caller who had a hamster trapped in a dishwasher to isolate the power, leading to the hilarious radio message: "Crews have successfully rescued 1 hamster from dishwasher, thoroughly squeaky clean and appears ok." Another call involved a unique animal rescue: assisting a crew to safely retrieve a three-legged cat that had climbed a tree and couldn't get down.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook added:

“Our control room teams are the lifeline for both the public and our operational crews. I am immensely proud of their professionalism and the positive impact they have on our communities, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

WFRS invites the public to join the celebrations by following the posts on their social media channels. They encourage any member of the Warwickshire community who has received assistance from their Control Room whether it was emergency advice, critical support, or a crucial dispatch to share their story with us during Control Room Week. Hearing your experiences provides a link between the public and the control room teams and shows the real-life impacts they have during their day-to-day work.

Follow Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service on social media: