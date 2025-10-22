New flavours for ancient woodland: discover the Kiosk at Hartshill Hayes Country Park

A new Kiosk recently opened at Hartshill Hayes Country Park near Nuneaton, run by a popular local family business.

It’s now serving up coffee, cakes, and other treats – a perfect stop off point for those enjoying a day out in the countryside.

The Kiosk is open from 10am to 4pm at weekends and during Warwickshire school holidays (except during extreme weather conditions). A card-only vendor, it will be open for the October half-term from Friday 24 October to Sunday 2 November. Further information can be found on the Kiosk’s Facebook page.

Families visiting Hartshill Hayes during the half-term can also get involved in a special Animal Trails walk (Monday 27 October) or toast marshmallows on a campfire (Thursday 30 October).

The Kiosk is managed by Sarah and Oliver Exall. The husband-and-wife team already run two successful venues, Bake180 in Middleton Hall and Pit Stop Coffee Shop in Pooley Country Park.

Sarah said: “We’re so excited to bring a sample of our food and drink to the Kiosk at Hartshill Hayes. It’s such a beautiful place to visit, and we hope our Kiosk gives people another reason to stop by for a walk, meet with friends, or just take in the stunning views with a coffee and slice of cake.”

Hartshill Hayes Country Park is a much-loved but quiet spot not to be overlooked, known locally for its protected ancient hillside woodland, peaceful walking routes, and tranquil play area surrounded by trees. Its two areas of woodland are particularly famous for their spectacular spring bluebell displays and autumn colours, while the elevated location offers breathtaking panoramic views across four counties on a clear day – a sight worth a visit in any season.

The letting for the Kiosk was secured by Warwickshire County Council (WCC)'s country parks service, and the lease was administered by Warwickshire Property Management Ltd, part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group which manages lettings on hundreds of WCC-owned properties.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, WCC Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said:

“Hartshill Hayes is a truly treasured green space in north Warwickshire, with stunning views, ancient woodlands to explore, and a lovely play area for children. The new Kiosk is a very welcome addition for visitors, and I’m personally really looking forward to enjoying some coffee and perhaps a cake during my next visit to the park!”

Plan your visit to Hartshill Hayes here: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/5/hartshill-hayes-country-park

Find events and activities at Hartshill Hayes and other Warwickshire Country Parks here: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/whatson