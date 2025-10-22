Pumpkins Galore at Market Hall Museum!

Warwick’s Market Hall Museum’s windows are bursting with autumnal charm this half term, thanks to over 140 hand-knitted pumpkins created by the talented Knit and Natter group, led by dedicated volu...

Warwick’s Market Hall Museum’s windows are bursting with autumnal charm this half term, thanks to over 140 hand-knitted pumpkins created by the talented Knit and Natter group, led by dedicated volunteer Kathryn. The display also features handcrafted ghosts, witches, mice and spiders — adding a magical Halloween touch to the town centre.



From 25–31 October, families can enjoy a FREE Potion Trail through the museum, spooky treats in the café, and a chance to guess the weight of the pumpkin with every café or shop purchase with the chance to win a prize!



“We’re incredibly grateful to Kathryn and our wonderful Knit and Natter group,” said Victoria Goodall-Barber, Visitor Services and Operations Officer. “Their creativity has brought something truly special to the museum this half term.”

Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm, Free entry. On Friday 31st October the museum will be open until 8pm as part of the Trick and Treat market in the town square.

The Knit and Natter group meet every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month (1pm-3pm) at the museum, all welcome from beginners to experts, free to attend. The group knits for lots of community projects and is always looking for wool donations, so if you have any spare wool please drop it off to the museum.



To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/markethallmuseum