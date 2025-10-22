Warwickshire County Council expands surface dressing programme with record investment 

Warwickshire County Council’s County Highways team is hard at work applying surface dressing to around 120km of roads throughout the county this year - the equivalent distance from Warwick to We...

Warwickshire County Council’s County Highways team is hard at work applying surface dressing to around 120km of roads throughout the county this year - the equivalent distance from Warwick to Wembley - the largest programme ever delivered.

This essential work, which started in May, significantly improves road surfaces in both rural and urban areas, extending their lifespan by up to ten years.

For more information about surface dressing, and how it benefits our community and to find out where improvements are being made, visit Warwickshire Surface Dressing Information.

Surface dressing is an annual task performed during the warmer, drier months of spring and summer. The process is weather dependent and cannot take place if the weather is too hot or too wet. As a result, the programme may need to change at short notice.

Surface dressing offers multiple benefits: it enhances road skid resistance, seals and waterproofs road surfaces, and extends road life, reducing the need for major, intrusive repairs. Though not suitable for roads with structural issues, surface dressing is a highly cost-effective method that allows the County Highways team to stretch its budget further and treat more roads across Warwickshire.

The process involves spraying a bitumen emulsion (a sticky, tar-like substance) onto a prepared road surface, spreading stone chippings over it, and rolling them to embed into the bitumen. Once surface dressing application is completed, the road is swept after 24 hours, seven days, and 28 days. Some loose stones will remain on the road surface initially. Slow-moving vehicles help embed these stones properly, so it is crucial that drivers travel at under 20 mph in these areas and adhere to all onsite speed restrictions to prevent damage to their vehicles and ensure the success of the new road surface.

Over the past three years Warwickshire has significantly increased its investment in surface dressing, underlining its commitment to tackling potholes both reactively and proactively:

· 2023/24 – £3.25m spent, treating 56.5 km (388,000m²) of road network

· 2024/25 – £4m spent, treating 73 km (440,000m²) of road network

· 2025/26 – £6m invested, treating circa 120 km (800,000m²) of road network

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Surface dressing is a cornerstone of our strategy to keep Warwickshire moving. By more than doubling our investment in just two years, we are not only repairing existing damage but preventing potholes before they form. This proactive approach is the most cost-effective way to extend the life of our roads, improve safety, and ensure that public money goes further in years to come.

“As we continue to expand this programme, I want to thank residents and drivers for their patience and cooperation. Respecting speed restrictions during and after the works helps make sure this vital investment delivers long-lasting improvements for everyone who uses our roads.”

Stay updated on all road and transport information by visiting Warwickshire Roads and Transport.