Warwickshire’s Volunteering in Schools programme strengthens pupils and school communities

Warwickshire’s Volunteering in Schools programme supports pupils and builds stronger school communities

Schools across Warwickshire are benefiting from the Volunteering in Schools programme, which brings trained volunteers into classrooms to help pupils with English as an Additional Language (EAL).

Organised by Warwickshire County Council, the programme matches volunteers from Ukraine, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Syria with schools that need extra support for pupils who are learning English.

Volunteers receive training through The Bell Foundation and attend safeguarding sessions before joining schools. Many come with experience in education or simply a strong desire to help children feel included and confident in their learning.

This is the second year for the programme and last year it successfully supported pupils with EAL in 11 schools across the county. Schools and volunteers found that the project had a positive impact personally as well as for their pupils and the schools involved.

Schools have praised the enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers, noting how their presence has boosted pupils’ confidence and contributed to a welcoming school environment.

A teacher from a primary school in Warwick said: “We’ve really valued our two volunteers this term. They’ve been enthusiastic and made a real difference. One is now employed by the school, and another led a presentation during Refugee Week.”

A Bedworth secondary school representative added: “Our pupils benefited greatly from their volunteer’s support. Confidence grew on both sides, and we’d be delighted to have them back next term.”

For volunteers, the scheme provides a pathway into education, helps improve their English and enhanced their own understanding of the UK school system so they felt better able to help their own children with schoolwork.

One of the volunteers from Rugby said “I am very grateful for the opportunity to volunteer in a school through this programme. It has improved my confidence, knowledge of the UK school system, and my ability to support my own children.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education said “This programme shows how volunteering can offer valuable support in schools. It helps pupils learning English, provides additional resources where needed, and encourages community involvement from residents who are keen to contribute and gain experience”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or finding out more about the Volunteering in Schools Programme email Warwickshire County Council’s Migration Team at: : migrationteam@warwickshire.gov.uk