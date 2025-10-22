Green Libraries Week brings a half term of fun, learning, and sustainability to Warwickshire! 

Families across Warwickshire are invited to take part in an exciting week of green-themed fun as Warwickshire Libraries celebrate Green Libraries Week 2025 (27 October - 2 Novembe...

Build skeletons out of crunchy, colourful veggies while learning how these super snacks help us grow strong and healthy.

Brew magical witches’ potions (aka fruit smoothies!) using natural ingredients to boost powers.

Discover the magic of composting, turning spooky scraps and leftovers into nutrient-rich soil instead of waste.

Green Libraries Week Warwickshire : Event listings here

: Green Halloween: Find out more

Families across Warwickshire are invited to take part in an exciting week of green-themed fun as Warwickshire Libraries celebrate Green Libraries Week 2025 (27 October - 2 November). Part of a national celebration of libraries, learning, and community, Green Libraries Week shines a spotlight on how libraries can inspire positive change for people and the planet. This year, Warwickshire Libraries is hosting a full programme of family-friendly, creative, and climate-conscious events designed to spark curiosity and encourage sustainable living: all during the autumn half term break. From imaginative storytelling sessions to hands-on crafts and eco workshops, there’s something for everyone. Families can even enjoy a ‘Green Halloween’ themed Taste and Create workshop at five of our libraries, where they’ll:Perfect for children aged 5-10 (and their grown-ups), this event is a fun, hands-on celebration of food, creativity, and the magic of making good choices for our bodies and our planet. Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “Green Libraries Week isn’t just about a week of activities - it’s about creating opportunities for lifelong learning. Libraries have a vital role in helping our communities understand and take action on the issues that matter most, including sustainability and caring for the environment. We’re proud to see Warwickshire Libraries leading the way.” Green Libraries Week offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy fun, free, and educational activities for the whole family. Explore the full programme of events: