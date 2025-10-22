Green Libraries Week brings a half term of fun, learning, and sustainability to Warwickshire! 

Families across Warwickshire are invited to take part in an exciting week of green-themed fun as Warwickshire Libraries celebrate Green Libraries Week 2025 (27 October - 2 Novembe...
Families across Warwickshire are invited to take part in an exciting week of green-themed fun as Warwickshire Libraries celebrate Green Libraries Week 2025 (27 October - 2 November). Part of a national celebration of libraries, learning, and community, Green Libraries Week shines a spotlight on how libraries can inspire positive change for people and the planet. This year, Warwickshire Libraries is hosting a full programme of family-friendly, creative, and climate-conscious events designed to spark curiosity and encourage sustainable living: all during the autumn half term break. From imaginative storytelling sessions to hands-on crafts and eco workshops, there’s something for everyone. Families can even enjoy a ‘Green Halloween’ themed Taste and Create workshop at five of our libraries, where they’ll:
- Build skeletons out of crunchy, colourful veggies while learning how these super snacks help us grow strong and healthy.
- Brew magical witches’ potions (aka fruit smoothies!) using natural ingredients to boost powers.
- Discover the magic of composting, turning spooky scraps and leftovers into nutrient-rich soil instead of waste.
- Green Libraries Week Warwickshire: Event listings here
- Green Halloween: Find out more