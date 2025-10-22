Carers invited to workshops to help shape support

Warwickshire County Council and Caring Together Warwickshire want to understand how to better support carers across the county through a series of workshops.

These relaxed sessions are designed to support anyone who is providing unpaid care to a loved one and will be an opportunity to have meaningful conversations about the experiences of caring as well as provide practical support.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“It is a priority for the county council to engage with as many carers as possible to gather local feedback about their experiences as well as provide information to them about the support that is available. “Warwickshire County Council and Caring Together Warwickshire want to understand how to better support carers across the county to ensure they feel empowered and supported in their caring role.”

Carers Workshops

4 November, 10 – 12, Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, Leamington

5 November, 10 – 12, Overslade Community Centre, Rugby

6 November, 10 – 12, The Harbour Centre, Bedworth

Two online workshops are also available

3 November - 11-12pm

4 November - 1.30-2.30pm

To book a place on a virtual or face to face workshop please visit: www.eventbrite.com/cc/carers-workshops-4746333

WCC commissions Caring Together Warwickshire, which is a service delivered by Carers Trust Heart of England, designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire. The service provides a single point of access for people who are looking after someone else, including a range of free support, information, advice and guidance tailored to carers unique needs.

The WCC website offers plenty of information and resources about support for carers which is tailored to the needs of carers across the county.

There is also information on the WCC website about the Parent Carer Support Pathway, which provides all the necessary information and support services about how to care for a child whilst maintaining personal wellbeing.

Bridgit, is a newly commissioned service and free digital tool designed to support unpaid carers in Warwickshire. Bridgit offers 24/7 access to advice, local services, and emergency planning tools. It also includes smart forms for registering with carer services, a Virtual Carers Card for discounts, and helps carers to stay connected with in-person support, all in one easy-to-use platform.

For more information about support for carers visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For questions about the workshops please call: 01926 742672