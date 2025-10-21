Autumn half term fun for families across Warwickshire

Families across Warwickshire can look forward to an action-packed half-term, with a range of exciting activities organised by Warwickshire services across the county.

Families across Warwickshire can look forward to an action-packed half-term, with a range of exciting activities organised by Warwickshire Libraries, Country Parks, St John’s House Museum and other local services.

From outdoor adventures to creative workshops, there’s something for children of all ages to enjoy. As Halloween and Bonfire night approach, we’re also sharing important safety advice to help families celebrate responsibly—whether attending local events or trick-or-treating in their communities.

Events and activities

Get cosy, creative, creepy, or all three at Warwickshire’s Country Parks, with activities like campfire cooking and den building as well as art and craft sessions. With on-site cafes, play areas, and miniature railways, plus leaves to crunch and wildlife to discover, it’s easy to make a country parks event into a day of autumn fun. Visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/whatson to learn more and book tickets.

Families can even enjoy a themed Taste and Create workshop at five Warwickshire libraries during half term week where they’ll:

Build skeletons out of crunchy, colourful veggies while learning how these super snacks help us grow strong and healthy.

Brew magical witches’ potions (fruit smoothies) using natural ingredients to boost powers.

Discover the magic of composting, turning spooky scraps and leftovers into nutrient-rich soil instead of waste.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire have also organised Halloween-themed activities, including St John’s Haunted House (29–31 October), featuring Rapunzel’s spooky trail, slime-making, crafts, refreshments, and dressing up fun. At Market Hall Museum, the free Potion Quest trail runs from 25 October to 1 November, with a special late opening on 31 October for the Trick or Treat Twilight Market. You can find more details and tickets by visiting their website: warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

The Warwickshire SEND Local Offer Facebook page is a great place to look for activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

For additional events and activities, as well as last minute childcare information and links to family services and support, visit the Family Information Services website.

Stay safe and well this autumn

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Trading Standards service are reminding residents to celebrate safely. Whether you're lighting fireworks or dressing up for spooky fun, a few simple precautions can help keep everyone safe and sound.

Bonfire night safety tips

Attend organised displays instead of hosting your own.

Only buy fireworks with a CE mark and store them safely in a metal box.

Keep fireworks away from trees, fences, and your property to prevent accidental fires.

Never return to a firework once lit – it may still explode.

Always supervise children

Remember to keep pets safe and indoors during Bonfire Night.

Halloween safety tips

Road Safety - Be aware of an increased number of children on the streets, potentially in dark clothing. Parents should also supervise their children and ensure they are aware of road safety practices.

Child Costume Safety – Always use CE labelled costumes as these should be safety tested to remove strangulation and other hazards and may be more fire retardant than homemade costumes. Any clothing can catch fire if it comes into contact with candles, tea-lights, fireworks, or sparklers. Keep children away from naked flames and consider replacing candles with battery operated lights.

Candle Safety – Swap candles for safer, battery-operated alternatives, especially for use inside pumpkins. Also remember to keep any lit candles away from children and furniture, and ensure all flames are extinguished before going to bed.

Burn Safety – If an accident happens, stop, drop and roll, and cool any burns with cold water. Seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added: We're looking forward to welcoming families into our museums, libraries and country parks this half-term and there are lots of events and activities available for everyone to enjoy. These activities reflect our commitment to making Warwickshire a more child friendly county, where every child has the chance to be happy, healthy, and heard.

Visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue website for more information Outdoor fire safety: Fireworks safety - Warwickshire County Council

As Bonfire Night approaches, Warwickshire Trading Standards will be visiting sellers of fireworks across the County to ensure that they are being stored and sold safely and are not being sold to children. Report the illegal sale of fireworks to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.