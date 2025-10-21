High Street Roadshow ready to roll

Businesses on High Streets throughout Warwickshire can harvest advice on a range of issues as the High Street Roadshow circulates the county in the coming months.

The Roadshow will circulate the county, starting in Warwick, then going on to Nuneaton, North Warwickshire, Stratford and Rugby.

These free events are open to all businesses with premises on the high street. They will offer a unique opportunity to stay ahead, discover what’s happening in your area, gain fresh ideas and access proven tools to help your business stand out and thrive.

What You’ll Gain

Marketing strategies tailored for high street businesses

tailored for high street businesses Tips to maximise kerb appeal and attract passing trade

and attract passing trade Guidance on how to get discovered online

Proven ways to generate and increase footfall

Opportunities to network with other local business owners

When & Where

The High Street Roadshow will be visiting towns across Warwickshire between October 2025 and March 2026:

Warwick – 21 October 2025

– 21 October 2025 Nuneaton – 28 October 2025

– 28 October 2025 North Warwickshire – February 2026

– February 2026 Stratford – March 2026

– March 2026 Rugby - TBC

Register Your Place

Each event is free to attend, but spaces are limited.

Click below to secure your spot:

Register for Warwick

Register for Nuneaton

Register for North Warwickshire - (Full details to follow)

Register for Stratford - (Full details to follow)

Register for Rugby - (Full details to follow)

The High Street Roadshow, part of Project Warwickshire, is delivered by the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council..

Project Warwickshire forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.