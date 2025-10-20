Roadworks on Coventry’s Clifford Bridge Road to affect bus services

Residents in parts of the county are asked to note forthcoming roadworks in Coventry which will affect several bus routes serving communities across Warwickshire.

From Monday 20 October 2025, Clifford Bridge Road, Coventry, will be closed to southbound traffic between the B4082/A46 Link Road and B4428/Brinklow Road for approximately seven months to allow essential works to take place. Northbound traffic will be unaffected.

As a result, bus services 85, 85A, 85B, 85H and 85S (Coventry–Rugby via Brinklow) will be diverted from Clifford Bridge Road via Belgrave Road, Hipswell Highway, Binley Road and Clifford Bridge Road to Brinklow Road.

During this time, buses will run non-stop along the diversionary route and will not serve any intermediate stops.

Due to the diversion and increased journey times, buses travelling towards Rugby will generally operate five minutes later from Coombe Abbey to Rugby, except for morning school buses, which will depart Coventry and University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) up to five minutes earlier. Some return journeys from Rugby will also depart five minutes later to maintain service reliability.

Updated timetables will be available shortly on the following bus operators’ websites:

National Express Coventry (Monday to Saturday): https://nxbus.co.uk/coventry/services-timetables/85-coventry-rugby

Stagecoach (Sunday): https://www.stagecoachbus.com/timetables

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We recognise that these essential roadworks in Coventry will cause some unavoidable disruption to bus services used by Warwickshire residents, particularly those travelling between Rugby, Brinklow and Coventry.

“We encourage all passengers to check the revised timetables before travelling and to allow a little extra time for their journeys. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out to improve the local road network.”

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses