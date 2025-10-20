Funding brings improvements to North Warwickshire’s 76/A/B bus service from 3 November

Bus users in North Warwickshire are set to benefit from improved services between Tamworth, Kingsbury, Hurley, Wood End, Coleshill and Sutton Coldfield from Monday 3 November 2025.

These improvements come thanks to funding from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) and delivered in partnership with Diamond Bus and Warwickshire County Council.

The enhanced Service 76/A/B will offer greater connectivity for residents across rural and semi-rural communities, with more frequent journeys, better access to employment and retail centres, and improved links to rail services.

Under the new timetable:

Service 76 will be extended from Kingsbury to Coleshill (as services 76A, 76C and 76S), providing connections with trains at Coleshill Parkway Station to and from both Nuneaton and Birmingham New Street, operating between approximately 07:00 and 18:00 (09:00–18:00 on Saturdays).

Most additional trips (76A and 76C) will run via Hurley, Wood End and Piccadilly, linking these communities to both Tamworth and Coleshill. All services will operate anti-clockwise through Hurley–Wood End–Kingsbury to avoid buses meeting on narrow sections of road.

Services 76C and 76S will also operate via Curdworth, with the 76S additionally serving Water Orton at Kingsbury School times.

There will be extra daytime journeys approximately every two hours between Hurley, Wood End, Piccadilly and Tamworth via Ventura Park.

A new evening journey will run at 19:00 from Tamworth via Ventura Park to Kingsbury, Hurley, Wood End and Piccadilly, returning from Hurley at 19:28, adding to the existing Friday and Saturday evening 65A journeys at 20:20 and 22:20.

Existing through trips on Service 76 between Tamworth–Kingsbury–Coleshill–Sutton Coldfield remain unchanged, as does the current timetable between Tamworth–Ventura Park–Two Gates–Dosthill–Kingsbury ‘White Swan’ and Hurley/Wood End.

These improvements are designed to make bus travel more accessible, reliable, and convenient for communities in North Warwickshire, supporting local journeys and sustainable travel options.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “These BSIP+ funded enhancements to Service 76/A/B represent another important step in our ongoing work to make public transport in Warwickshire more frequent, more reliable, and ensuring that our rural communities are less isolated through better connections.

“By extending the route to Coleshill Parkway and adding new journeys through our rural villages, we’re helping residents access jobs, schools, shops, and train connections more easily — while making sustainable travel a more attractive option for everyone.”

Warwickshire County Council continues to work closely with bus operators and local partners to improve services across the county through its Bus Service Improvement Plan, ensuring that communities remain connected, and that public transport remains a viable, greener choice for everyday travel.

Full details of the updated Service 76/A/B timetable will be available on the Diamond Bus website: https://www.diamondbuses.com/bus-services/wm/wm76-tamworth/

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses