Food and drink businesses moving up a gear after cycle race spotlight

Local hospitality businesses lapped up the limelight as the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s race showcased more than just Warwickshire’s appeal as a first-class cycling destination.

Cycling enthusiasts from all over the world tuned into live coverage of the race as it passed through Warwickshire with thousands more watching in person as stage four climbed to a thrilling climax at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

Not only did the park deliver drama and breathtaking views of the stunning Warwickshire countryside below, it gave a platform to some of the area’s best food and drink businesses, from long-standing favourites to exciting new ventures and fast-growing success stories.

The Wild West Midlands Coffee Company, Mister V Street Food and Wicked Cookies were among the independent businesses that did a roaring trade in the busy festival village and hope to make the most of a potential increase in visiting cyclists in the weeks and months to come.

Operating from an all-electric converted Suzuki Carry pick-up, The Wild West Midlands Coffee Company earned rave reviews for its extensive selection of hot drinks, sustainable ethos and bold Western theme.

Business owner Ava Dunkley said:

“We usually serve commuters in Leamington each morning so the country park offered a brilliant opportunity to serve coffee in a different environment: we were lucky to have such amazing views!

“Being part of such a huge event for Warwickshire was so much fun and great for our new small business. The weather was stunning, and we were able to serve hundreds of spectators. We are both so grateful to have been a part of it!”

Mister V Street Food, a beloved local institution, rounded out the offer with its signature gourmet burgers and sausages. Dating back to the 1990s and a legacy built by the Valle family, Mister V’s locally-sourced menu was a hit with visitors, with its vegan burgers enjoying a noticeable spike in popularity.

Business owner Reno Valle said:

“The atmosphere in the festival village really was electric. It was an absolute joy to be part of an event that didn’t just put the county’s cycling offer in the spotlight, but also its thriving independent food and drink scene.”

Wicked Cookies brought a sweet touch to the day, showcasing their journey from market stalls and high street shop to national online presence.

Founded in 2016 by Sally and Giles Rees as a family fundraising project, the business has grown to become a regional favourite producing over 100,000 cookies a year. Their new magic-themed shop, Snickerwoodles, in Leamington Spa, illustrates the couple’s innovative spirit and blended business model.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire provided support and event infrastructure, such as traffic management, stewarding and logistical expertise, and helped to transform the festival village into a hub of activity.

It wasn’t just traders atop Burton Dassett Hills that enjoyed a boom in business on the day. Hospitality outlets located all the way along the 116-mile route enjoyed an uptick in trade.

Darcie Mae’s coffee shop in Church Street, Atherstone, was packed to the rafters as thousands gathered in the town for the start of the race.

Owner Darcie Mae Finn said:

“We had originally planned to open our shop two weeks after the race, but once we heard how amazing the event was, we knew we had to be part of it. So, we pushed everything forward and opened just in time.

“On the day, it was absolutely buzzing – queues out the door for hours and business was booming. The atmosphere was incredible, and it turned out to be one of our best trading days yet. We can’t wait for the next one!”

Fiona Darcy from Cuppa Dunchurch, in Daventry Road, was another trader rushed off her feet as she and her team catered for cyclists and spectators before and after the world’s best riders passed through the village.

“It was absolutely lovely to have the race here,” she said. “We posted about it on our social media and soon after we welcomed a number of cyclists who ate with us. Some of them said they were planning to cycle parts of the route.

“We had a lot of spectators come in for tea and cake throughout the day. It was great for business and the profile of the village.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, concluded: