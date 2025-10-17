Stay fire safe while you celebrate this Diwali

As Diwali approaches and Candle Fire Safety Week begins, residents are encouraged to celebrate safely and stay alert to the increased risks of fire.

Diwali is the festival of light, and the celebrations often involves lighting candles, oil lamps (Divas), fireworks and cooking special meals for family and friends. While the season brings joy, warmth and togetherness, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is taking the opportunity to share candle and fire safety advice.

By combining tradition with fire safety awareness, families can ensure that their celebrations remain safe and memorable for all the right reasons.

In support of the celebrations, WFRS is sharing some top fire safety tips on how to stay safe at home this year:

LED battery operated tea lights are very effective, reusable, come in many colours and can be used in place of candles.

If you do light candles or oil lamps, never leave them unattended and extinguish burning candles when you leave the room, ensuring they are not near curtains, drapes or decorations that may catch fire.

Avoid burning multiple candles close together, as this could cause the flame to flare.

Don’t move candles once they’re lit.

Always put candles on a stable, heat-resistant surface and in a vessel that will contain the candle should it fall over, like a jam jar or a proper glass/ceramic candle holder.

Don’t leave cooking unattended and keep young children away from where you are cooking food.

Keep matches and lighters out of young children’s reach and never play around with matches or lighters.

Ensure everyone in your household is aware of escape routes and what to do in the event of an emergency.

Make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly.

WFRS is also urging people to take extra care when cooking or lighting candles as traditional clothing can be very flammable and life-changing injuries may be sustained if care is not taken or children not supervised during this time.

Please take care if you’re wearing loose clothing when cooking as this can easily catch light, sometimes without you realising right away.

Portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Dale Bridgewater, said: “We want to make sure that you all have a safe and happy Diwali and enjoy the celebrations.

“The best way to do this is by following the guidance of the fire service, such as making sure all candles and divas are in safe and secure holders and all tea lights are placed on a heat-resistant surface. You could even swap candles for LED lights to help reduce the risks of having a fire in your home.

“If you are planning on using fireworks, please ensure that they meet British safety standards – store them in a metal box, read the instructions, follow the fireworks code, never go back to a lit firework and keep a bucket of water nearby.”

Learn more about seasonal fire safety here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/seasonal-fire-safety/4

For more candle safety information visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/fire-safety-around-candles