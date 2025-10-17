Start your adoption journey with Adoption Central England

Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency for Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Coventry, Worcestershire and Solihull, is proud to support National Adoption Week 2025.

Taking place from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 October.

The theme for this year's annual campaign is “A Welcome Home”, designed to inspire people to take the first step toward growing their family through adoption and tackle misconceptions of needing to provide a ‘perfect’ home.

Many children across the region are waiting for permanent, loving homes so ACE is using this week as an ideal opportunity to raise awareness of adoption, celebrate the stories of those involved, address adoption-related myths, and highlight the life-changing impact adoption can have for children, families and communities as well as encourage more people to adopt a child or sibling groups.

Adopters can come from all walks of life, they can be single or in a couple and any age or background - what matters most is the ability to offer a child or children a safe, loving home and the support they need to thrive.

These heartwarming stories from adoptive families demonstrate that adoption, like all family life, has its ups and downs but that overall, it is a positive and rewarding experience. By providing a permanent family home to a child who is waiting for that opportunity can be a life-changing experience for all.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said

“Alongside our partners in ACE, Warwickshire is proud to support National Adoption Week and the vital work of our collective services. Adoption has the power to transform lives, and we urgently need more families to come forward particularly those willing to consider adopting siblings. “ACE provides exceptional preparation, training, and lifelong support, and experienced team members are ready to guide prospective adopters every step of the way. I encourage anyone considering adoption to visit the ACE website to learn more about the process, the support available, and how they can help shape a child’s future.”

ACE is committed to supporting individuals and families throughout their adoption journey. Our experienced adoption social workers are on hand to answer questions, offer advice, and provide reassurance at every stage of the process. The ACE website features powerful real-life stories from adopted people, birth parents, and adoptive families. These stories reflect the resilience, love, and transformation that adoption brings and offers insight into the many different paths adoption can take.

Find out more about the next steps with ACE at www.aceadoption.com or call 0300 369 0556.

For more information about National Adoption Week visit National Adoption Week | You Can Adopt