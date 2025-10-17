New funding for community food projects in Warwickshire

Residents involved in community food projects in Warwickshire are being invited to apply to Warwickshire County Council’s Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund.

The fund, which is being delivered in partnership with Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), aims to support local projects across the county that empower communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

This fund, now in its third round since 2023, is providing £22,500 funding to support food projects across the county and is open for applications from 13 October 2025.

Applicants will be able to apply for up to £1,000 per project, and each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following Food Strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access – help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity.

– help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity. Education and choice – provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food.

– provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food. Sustainable choices – encourage or provide locally sourced food options or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Entries can be submitted using this application form https://www.wcava.org.uk/programmes/warwickshire-kind-communities-kind-food-grant-fund-2025/ and the deadline to apply is 5.00pm on Friday, 14 November 2025. Support with the application process is also available from WCAVA’s Funding and Group Development Officers by emailing kckf@wcava.org.uk.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Communities, said:

“This fund is provided to help support and encourage local community food projects. Community groups do splendid work in promoting and providing healthy and affordable food locally. We recognise this and want to work with existing and new groups – this is an important part of our County Council Food Strategy. Therefore, I encourage anyone that is working on a local community food project to apply”.

Alison Thompson, Area Manager for CAVA, said:

“We’re really pleased to be working with the County Council on this programme again. Funding for community activities to support grassroots-led initiatives makes a huge difference to people’s lives, it encourages volunteering, builds resilience and community capacity and supports some of the most vulnerable in our neighbourhoods.”

The grant contributes towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership. To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

For full details about the grant, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities