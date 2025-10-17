High Sheriff’s Legal Service Celebrated for Its Inclusive and Collaborative Spirit

Karen Lynch, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, held her official multi-faith legal service earlier this month (7 October).

The event has received high praise for its inclusive, multi-faith approach and strong focus on young people.

Held at St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Warwick, the service is a significant annual tradition marking the start of the legal year. This year, it was attended by an estimated 300 guests, including prominent figures from Warwickshire's judiciary, legal profession, and local government, alongside High Sheriffs from neighbouring counties to give thanks for the King’s Peace.

The service featured contributions from Sophia Wilk, the county’s Young High Sheriff (aged 18) from Rugby, who read her winning entry from the Young High Sheriff programme. Five Warwickshire Police Cadets delivered scripture readings, and another cadet lit a candle in a new candle-lighting ceremony to honour those who serve to uphold law and order across Warwickshire — including the emergency services, judiciary, probation, and education sectors.

Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said: “In line with my theme for the year, Collaboration for Greater Impact, I wanted this service to be a truly collaborative and inclusive occasion. My aim was to involve young people at every opportunity and to connect all the faith leaders present through one shared theme — building the peace for our young people.”

Each of the faith leaders who spoke at this year’s service also brought with them a young person who spoke of the peace and the future they want to see.

To further connect the themes of peace and youth, Karen invited Diane Louise Jordan, former Blue Peter and Songs of Praise presenter, to offer a reflection — a highlight that was warmly received by the congregation.

Music once again played a central role in the service, with St Mary’s providing the perfect setting for a programme of outstanding local talent. Following a rousing Warwick School fanfare, the Rugby Ukrainian Ladies’ Choir opened the evening with A Prayer for Ukraine, sung by Shchedryk, a poignant reminder of the importance of peace. Performances also came from the Warwick School Consort and Warwick Prep School Senior Choir.

Simon Miesegaes, Deputy Lieutenant and Council Member of The High Sheriff Association, commented:

“It was a privilege to attend the High Sheriff of Warwickshire’s Legal Service - a Service which has progressively moved towards embracing so many of Warwickshire’s faiths. A particular joy was to have prayers and blessings spoken both in their original language and also translated - simply, the word “peace” was the absolute common factor.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, reflected on the occasion:

“It was a privilege to attend this multi-faith service to mark the start of the legal year. I would like to thank Karen Lynch for her kind invitation and for leading such a meaningful event which had a powerful sense of unity across faiths, generations and the whole of Warwickshire.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat charity, which is the charity of choice for the High Sheriff, here: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/