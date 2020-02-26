26/02/2020 Latest bogus phone call warnings

Fraudster are again targeting Warwickshire residents by phone.

A Warwickshire resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent their credit card provider. The caller asked the resident to download an app on to their phone in order 'fix' problems with their credit card. It is presently unclear as to what this app is or what it would do, but the resident did not follow the caller's advice and discontinued the call.

More scam recorded phone calls have been reported. A resident complained that they had received several recorded phone calls from someone claiming to work for HMRC and stating that a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The message directed the resident to phone a UK telephone number to discuss the issue with a 'case handler'. Another recorded phone message stated that her internet would be shut down due to 'illegal activity'.

A resident reported receiving a scam Virgin Media call. The caller claimed that there was a problem with the resident's WiFi, that someone overseas was attempting to access the resident's account and that the resident would be liable if their personal information was stolen as a result!

Other residents have reported receiving bogus phone calls claiming that they owe money and that bailiffs have been appointed and warrants will be issued for their arrest!

Warwickshire Trading Standards advises consumers not to engage in conversation with cold callers and to put the phone down. Do not attempt to contact these callers on the telephone numbers they provide, divulge any personal or financial information or follow any instructions they give or download any apps or other programs.

If you believe a phone call you receive is genuine, phone the company/organisation back on a publicly listed telephone number.