County Council shows support for future single unitary council

Warwickshire County Council this week (14 October) expressed its preference on the future form of local government for Warwickshire to be a single unitary council.

Following publication of the English Devolution White Paper in December 2024, the Government set out its intention to move all areas with two tiers of local government to a single tier, a process known as local government reorganisation.

In line with the Government’s timescale, Warwickshire County Council submitted an interim proposal in March 2025. Since then, the public were asked to give their feedback on bringing council services together and their views contributed to the development of a final proposal which was debated by County Councillors at Tuesday’s meeting of County Council.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: "This marks an important milestone for Warwickshire, and I am pleased that the outcome of the County Council meeting has resulted in support for a single-unitary council for Warwickshire. “After careful consideration and a thorough review of the evidence, I firmly believe that a single unitary council is the best model for Warwickshire. It offers the strongest financial foundation, ensures consistent and high-quality services for all residents, and empowers our communities through more localised decision-making in communities. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for simpler, more sustainable, local government structures and while Local Government Reorganisation is not optional, my priority is to get the best deal for Warwickshire that will improve value for money for council taxpayers, and a single unitary is the way to do this.”

The Council also recognised the importance of town and parish councils in preserving local identity and supported the establishment of such councils where they do not currently exist.

The Council also accepted that full constituent membership of the West Midlands Combined Authority would be the best arrangement for any new unitary authority in Warwickshire.

A final proposal will be considered for approval by Cabinet on 6 November, prior to submission to the Government by 28 November. It is expected that at least four of the five district and borough councils will submit a separate proposal for two unitaries in line with earlier decisions by their Councils. The Government will then decide which model of unitary local government will apply to Warwickshire, with a decision expected by Summer 2026. The Government has said it will carry out a public consultation on its preferred option, which is expected to take place in early 2026.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/lgr for updates on the progress of Local Government Reorganisation in Warwickshire.