New digital resource launched for Warwickshire primary schools

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team has launched a new digital road safety resource to help primary school children travel safely, with their families or independently.

Aimed at pupils aged 8 – 10 years, the interactive tool uses real-life footage and engaging content to teach key road safety strategies – such as waiting for a clear road, using pedestrian crossings, and understanding the difficulty of judging vehicle speed.

Recent data shows a rise in pedestrian casualties, and with children among our most vulnerable road users, this resource provides timely messaging. Research also shows that young people cannot reliably judge the speed of vehicles travelling over 20mph due to limitations in children’s early-stage visual processing, meaning that even when they are fully attentive, they may still fail to detect a fast-approaching vehicle.

The key message is simple, if you see a vehicle – wait! The resource encourages children preparing for independent journeys to wait for a completely clear road or use a designated crossing. It also reinforces the call for drivers to slow down.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This new digital resource is a fantastic example of how we can use technology to engage children in learning vital life skills.

“As our young people start to make more independent journeys, it’s so important that they understand how to stay safe around roads. By providing this interactive and accessible tool to schools across Warwickshire, we’re helping to build children’s confidence and awareness, while also reminding all road users through various channels of the shared responsibility we have to look out for one another. Even small actions — like slowing down or taking extra care near schools — can make a big difference in keeping our children safe.”

The new resource will be available to all Safe and Active Schools across Warwickshire, with schools encouraged to explore and share it widely via links and a resource pack.

To keep up to date with news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and X @WarksRoadSafety.