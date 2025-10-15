Long term infrastructure benefits as major Europa Way road scheme completed

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way Improvement Project, a major highways and susta...
Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way Improvement Project, a major highways and sustainable transport project that will deliver long-lasting benefits for the region. The scheme, delivered in partnership with contractor CR Reynolds Ltd, was completed to time and budget. It features:
- New traffic signals at two roundabouts
- Additional traffic lanes to improve capacity and flow
- Shared footpaths and off-carriageway cycle routes
- Enhanced pedestrian and cycling crossing facilities
- Innovative drainage solutions including rain gardens and swales