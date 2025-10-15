Long term infrastructure benefits as major Europa Way road scheme completed

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way Improvement Project, a major highways and susta...

New traffic signals at two roundabouts

Additional traffic lanes to improve capacity and flow

Shared footpaths and off-carriageway cycle routes

Enhanced pedestrian and cycling crossing facilities

Innovative drainage solutions including rain gardens and swales

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way Improvement Project, a major highways and sustainable transport project that will deliver long-lasting benefits for the region. The scheme, delivered in partnership with contractor CR Reynolds Ltd, was completed to time and budget. It features:These improvements are designed to create safer and more efficient travel for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists while also supporting active travel by connecting a corridor of cycling and walking links across the area. The project has been a true collaboration between Warwickshire County Council and CR Reynolds Ltd, with strong teamwork, trust, and innovation underpinning its success. It also reflects Warwickshire’s commitment to sustainability, with significant investment in greener transport choices. The scheme has also provided unique educational opportunities, with students from Warwick and Coventry Universities, alongside local school placement students, visiting the site to learn from the project team. In addition, the scheme has been designed and delivered by a team led predominantly by women. Local feedback also played an important role in shaping the programme. New crossings on Queensway roundabout and at the former Aldi site were added during the construction phase following input from local councillors, ensuring the scheme truly meets the needs of the community. The project has been funded through a combination of developer contributions and £3.6 million from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We are delighted to see this Europa Way Project at the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts completed on time and on budget. We know it’s been disruptive at times, with nearby roadworks and diversions adding to the pressure, and we thank you for your patience while we carried out these much-needed improvements. This is a transformative scheme that will help improve and control traffic flow and make active travel safer and more accessible. It is a fantastic example of partnership working between the council, contractors, and the community – and one that will deliver safer, greener, and more sustainable travel for Warwickshire for many years to come.”