The Old Shire Hall set to host Warwickshire Wedding Showcase

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service will be welcoming prospective couples to Warwick next month as they host their first Warwickshire Wedding Showcase.

Warwickshire Registration Service is celebrating 30 years of ceremonies at Licensed Venues across the county, and to mark this very special anniversary they are hosting this unique event on Sunday 23 November, 11am – 3pm, in the beautiful and historic surroundings of The Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

Discover Warwickshire venues, source local suppliers and meet the friendly Registration team who can help to bring your ideas for your special day to life.

The event is free to attend, with free parking also available on Cape Road which is just a short walk away from the venue.

Book your free tickets here: Warwickshire Wedding Showcase Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:” Since 1995, thousands of couples have celebrated their special moments in some of the county’s most beautiful and unique venues. “This event is an opportunity to showcase some of these venues to couples who are planning their special day – hopefully sharing some ideas and inspiration along with the expertise of our Registration Team who will be on hand to answer any questions.”

From castles to charming country houses, Warwickshire now boasts an extensive range of licensed venues for weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies.

Warwickshire Registration Service now offers a comprehensive online directory via the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website, helping couples browse a wide variety of stunning venues - from theatres and museums to luxury hotels and private estates. Following a relaxation in the law, couples can now choose to have their legal ceremony anywhere within the boundary of a licensed venue.

To explore licensed venues, our ceremony rooms and ceremony choices across Warwickshire, visit: Ceremonies in Warwickshire. Whether you’re planning a wedding, civil partnership, vow renewal, or naming ceremony, Warwickshire Registration Service is here to help you every step of the way.

Telephone: 0300 555 0255 or visit: Contact us – Ceremonies in Warwickshire

Located in the heart of Warwick, The Old Shire Hall is a classical Grade I listed building built by William and David Hiorn in the 1750s to the designs of gentleman-architect Sanderson Miller. The Old Shire Hall was previously home to Warwick Crown Court before its relocation.